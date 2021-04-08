Oak Park Police Officer, Driver Wounded in Shootout During Traffic Stop, Authorities Say

An Oak Park police officer and a driver were both wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the western suburb Thursday morning, according to police.

At around 7 a.m., Oak Park police said the officer was assisting Forest Park Police with a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue near the I-290 expressway.

Authorities said the driver of the stopped vehicle "exited and began firing."

The Oak Park officer returned fire, according to police, and shot the driver. NBC 5 has not independently verified reports of the incident from police.

Authorities said both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Further details, including the ages and identities of those involved, were not immediately available.

Illinois State Police said the westbound ramp of I-290 to Harlem was closed as authorities remained on the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

