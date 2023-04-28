Did You Hear a Large ‘Drumming' Sound in Oak Park Thursday Night? Police Say They Are Investigating

Police in suburban Oak Park were flooded with hundreds of 911 calls late Thursday regarding what was described a loud "drumming bass sound, "authorities said.

At around 11:55 p.m., the West Suburban Consolidated Dispatch Center and Oak Park Police Department began receiving calls for complaints of excessively loud music, police said in a Facebook post.

Calls came in from across the community - from as far north as the 900 block of North Ridgeland to as far south as Jackson Boulevard and Wesley Avenue, according to law enforcement. Similar complaints were reported along the nearby Augusta Boulevard in Chicago, prompting Chicago police to investigate as well.

The calls eventually settled down after around two hours.

Police say they weren't able to locate the source of the loud noise and are continuing to investigate.