Oak Lawn Man Shook 8-Week-Old Daughter Who Later Died, Police Say

An Oak Lawn man is accused of shaking and slamming his 8-week-old daughter, leading to her death.

Edward Janiszewski is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.

He appeared in court Saturday and posted bail, police said.

On June 2, officers responded to Hope Children’s Hospital for a report of an infant with severe head and brain trauma, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Staff informed officers that the child had initially been seen on May 27, with what was thought to be a stomach illness and dehydration, police said.

The child was brought back to the hospital over the next several days. On May 30, the child was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Staff diagnosed the child with brain trauma consistent with the baby being shaken, police said.

She was pronounced dead Sunday at the hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was pending.

Janiszewski was questioned by detectives on June 2 and he allegedly admitted that he shook the child and slammed her head on a cushion in the morning hours of May 30, police said.

Police said there could be an upgrade of charges against Janiszewski once the autopsy is completed.