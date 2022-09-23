Oak Forest Police Release Details on Deadly ‘Domestic Disturbance,' Barricade Situation

Oak Forest police released new details surrounding what happened during a deadly "domestic disturbance" and barricade situation at a home in the Chicago suburb Friday morning.

Authorities said they responded to a call of a domestic disturbance and gunfire just after 6:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane. There, they found three people with gunshot wounds - two in the home's driveway and one in the street just south of the residence.

"With the offender still on the scene, Oak Forest police officers pulled victims into their patrol units and transported them to a safer area to render aid," police said in a statement. "All three victims were then transported to local hospitals by area fire departments. The victims later succumbed to their injuries at the hospitals where they were being treated."

The identities of the victims weren't immediately released, pending notification to next of kin.

At the same time, police said in the statement they set up a perimeter at the home the suspect was inside and began notifying the community and area schools. Residents were told to shelter in place, area streets were shut down to traffic and Oak Forest High School went under a "hold in place" policy.

At that point, police said a juvenile child was sent out of the home safely, just before officers noticed smoke coming from inside the residence and flames appearing in the front window.

Once the blaze was put out, police said officers entered the home and found a fourth person, believed to be the gunman, dead inside.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office had confirmed four people were dead following the shooting, barricade situation and fire.

The details from police are some of the first to be released since the incident unfolded hours earlier.

Earlier, NBC 5 reported video from a surveillance camera in Oak Forest showed the horrifying shooting as it unfolded.

The footage, which was viewed by NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres at a neighbor's home near the scene Friday morning, appeared to show a man shooting someone in a driveway in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane. He then chased another person down the street and shot her.

A young girl is seen running from the home to another neighbor's house while what appears to be a young woman runs into the home where the shooting occurred. The man then shoots a third person - a woman - in the driveway, before walking back into the home and closing the garage.

Moments later, flames are seen shooting from the home.

The neighbor whose surveillance cameras captured the video said the people shot were members of the same family.

Police said they were aware of the footage.

Just after 10 a.m., authorities said there was no longer a threat to the community, but the Central Avenue street closure will remain in effect as the investigation continues.

UPDATE: There is no longer a threat to the community. Central Avenue will remain closed as police and fire continue to investigate the incident. 155th Street is open. We will provide a full update later today. — City of Oak Forest, Illinois (@cityofoakforest) September 23, 2022

Oak Forest High School canceled its homecoming parade "due to an ongoing incident." The homecoming game and dance are set to go on as planned, however.

Residents at the scene said they were stunned by the news Friday.

"Normal family, just like us. The neighbors over there were all shocked as well. They don't understand what has happened," said resident Cheryl Wilson.

Check back for more on this developing story.