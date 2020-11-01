Oak Forest Police Officer, Suspect Injured During Exchange of Gunfire

A south suburban Oak Forest police officer and a suspect were injured early Sunday morning after exchanging gunfire, according to the village's police chief.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Frontage Road for a call of a disturbance involving a Dodge Charger, police said in a news release.

A tow truck was called to the scene and was preparing to remove the stolen vehicle when a subject approached and attempted to enter the vehicle, police said. In the following moments, the subject fired several shots and struck the officer.

The officer then returned fire, striking the suspect, police said. Both were transported to hospitals for treatment, and their conditions remained unknown Sunday evening.

The Illinois Public Integrity Task Force and Oak Forest Police Department are investigating the shooting.