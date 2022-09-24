Oak Forest Community Mourns Victims Shot and Killed in Domestic Incident

A memorial for the three relatives fatally shot during a domestic disturbance in south suburban Oak Forest has grown in the hours since Friday morning's horrifying incident shocked the typically quiet community.

Strangers have been showing support in any way they can, bringing flowers, candles and balloons in memory of those who lost their lives.

The terrifying situation unfolded when a man opened fire on multiple people moments before returning to a home that then erupted in flames. Surveillance footage, which appeared to show a man shooting someone in a driveway in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, was viewed by NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres.

As shown on video, the man then chased another person down the street and shot her. A young girl is seen running from the home to another neighbor's house while what appears to be a young woman runs into the home where the shooting occurred. The man then shoots a third person - a woman - in the driveway, before walking back into the home and closing the garage.

Moments later, flames are seen shooting from the home.

Police haven't officially named the person responsible. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, however, said Saturday it ruled the death of one of the individuals, Carlos Gomez, 44, as a suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The other three individuals - Emilio Rodriguez, 20, Briana Rodriguez, 22 and Lupe Gomez, 43, died from gunshot injuries, and the manner of death was ruled homicide. All four individuals lived at the residence, according to neighbors, who said Emilio and Briana were Lupe's children, but not Carlos'.

Some Oak Forest residents were urged to shelter in place Friday morning as authorities responded to “a barricaded subject” in the Chicago suburb.

In addition, two children who lived at the home managed to survive.

"I want them to know we're here to support, I want them to see we are here to love them," said neighbor Ashley Hannan.

Following the tragedy, Oak Forest High School's homecoming parade was canceled Friday evening. The homecoming football game went on as scheduled and began with a moment of silence in honor of the victims.

"I feel like it still matters even if we didn’t know the family," said resident Jenna Carnes. " It was messed up that this happened, and I feel like people even if you didn’t know them, you should show them sympathy and respect for them because they deserve it."

NBC 5 talked to Briana and Emilio's uncle who said they were the best kids, who were so loved and died protecting their mother.