One of New York City's most iconic delis is popping up in Chicago -- for one day only.

Katz's Deli, known for its sandwiches, soups and sometimes snarky service, will hold a pop-up in July at Bub City in Chicago. The event, according to organizers, is part of an early kick-off to the Chicago country music and barbecue festival the Windy City Smokeout, which takes place at the United Center July 10 through 13.

Katz's Deli pop-up will be held July 9 at Bub City, located at 435 N. Clark St. in River North. The ticketed event will offer only one menu item: a Katz's Pastrami Sandwich, along with a pickle, steak fries and choice of Dr. Brown's Soda, organizers said.

Tickets start at $45 per person.

"This event is a pre purchase event only, limited quantities available," the site said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and guests must select a timeslot when purchasing tickets.

The Windy City Smokeout, one of Chicago's most popular summer events, features more than 20 musical performers along with BBQ from pitmasters across the country, including Chicago. Headliners playing at this year's festival include Baily Zimmerman, Old Dominion, Kane Brown and Megan Moroney.

More information can be found here.