NWS warns of dangerous swim conditions in Lake Michigan due to rising waves

Chicagoans may be back to feeling enjoyable summer weather after a scorching week was punctuated by severe storms, but unfortunately one outdoor summer activity will likely not be safe on Saturday, the National Weather Service warns.

According to the NWS, waves of up to 5.6 feet have been observed moving southwest across Lake Michigan, creating high swim risk conditions along the lakefront in the Chicago area and in Northwest Indiana.

In addition to high waves ranging from three to six feet in height, hazardous boating conditions and life-threatening currents are anticipated, and are likely to last until at least 7 p.m. Saturday.

Waves continue to build this AM across SW Lake Michigan with 5.6 ft waves recently observed at the Wilmette buoy. Accordingly, high swim risk conditions were expanded to include Illinois. High waves may persist through the afternoon. Stay dry when the waves are high! #ILwx #INwx https://t.co/gqKR5M4Q5h pic.twitter.com/92eqj1wgaJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 29, 2023

Despite the dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan, Chicagoans can expect a more seasonal day outside, with high temperatures hovering in the low 80s.