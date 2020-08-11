NWS Confirms Tornado in Chicago's Rogers Park Neighborhood on Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado swept through Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Monday as storms battered the area.

"While much of the wind damage was straight-line wind, a few tornadoes were likely embedded within the storm complex across the region, and one has been confirmed in Rogers Park, IL," the NWS tweeted early Tuesday, noting, "This did move out over Lake MI becoming a waterspout."

The NWS previously said that video posted on social media showed what appeared to have been a brief tornado in the neighborhood at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

The report was one of several from around the Chicago area as a series of powerful thunderstorms rumbled through the region.

Strong winds moved in quickly to Rogers Park bringing down trees, power lines and even destroying cars. In the hours following the storm, branches littered roads and sidewalks.

"It was crazy, madness, really dark," said Rogers Park resident Jasman O'Connell. "I was really scared."

Another resident said he came out to check the neighborhood and found his car in half.

"I think because 2020," said resident Tom Malinowski. "I think you know what, it has prepared us for stuff like this."

Several blocks were left without power for hours. As of 6 a.m., ComEd reported that nearly 390,000 residents of the Chicago area were without power.