NWS Confirms Third Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area.
A brief EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down north of Manhattan, the NWS said Sunday. It produced sporadic tree damage and some minor structural damage.
A separate tornado hit Romeoville before touching down intermittently as it entered Crest Hill, according to the NWS. The tornado, which caused damage in Crest Hill and a portion of Joliet, ranked as an EF-0 and had estimated peak winds of 70 miles per hour.
Hours earlier, the NWS confirmed an additional tornado touched down in Naperville. Also ranked an EF-0, it downed trees, flipped over chairs and caused damage to roofs. Peak estimated wind speeds were said to be 80 miles per hour.