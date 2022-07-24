crest hill

NWS Confirms Third Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

[UGCCHI] storms generic
Wendy Burns

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area.

A brief EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down north of Manhattan, the NWS said Sunday. It produced sporadic tree damage and some minor structural damage.

A separate tornado hit Romeoville before touching down intermittently as it entered Crest Hill, according to the NWS. The tornado, which caused damage in Crest Hill and a portion of Joliet, ranked as an EF-0 and had estimated peak winds of 70 miles per hour.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hours earlier, the NWS confirmed an additional tornado touched down in Naperville. Also ranked an EF-0, it downed trees, flipped over chairs and caused damage to roofs. Peak estimated wind speeds were said to be 80 miles per hour.

This article tagged under:

crest hillTornadoNaperville Tornadosaturday tornado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us