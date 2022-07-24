NWS Confirms Third Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area.

A brief third EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 mph touched down north of Manhattan where it produced tree and minor structural damage before lifting.

For more information on these tornadoes, see this Public Information Statement: https://t.co/rzGdTXQOLu pic.twitter.com/aT9g0mXIMi — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 25, 2022

A separate tornado hit Romeoville before touching down intermittently as it entered Crest Hill, according to the NWS. The tornado, which caused damage in Crest Hill and a portion of Joliet, ranked as an EF-0 and had estimated peak winds of 70 miles per hour.

We have confirmed that a second tornado occurred early this morning in Crest Hill and tracked south into the north side of Joliet before lifting. This tornado has been assigned a preliminary EF-0 rating with peak estimated winds of 70 mph. Additionally, the tornado that was... — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 23, 2022

Hours earlier, the NWS confirmed an additional tornado touched down in Naperville. Also ranked an EF-0, it downed trees, flipped over chairs and caused damage to roofs. Peak estimated wind speeds were said to be 80 miles per hour.