NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down Friday in west suburbs

Just two days after a dozen tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area, an additional tornado was confirmed to have impacted the west suburbs on Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service

The NWS Chicago office said an EF-0 twister touched down in DuPage County on Friday evening, impacting Warrenville, Wheaton and Glen Ellyn.

Our damage survey crews have wrapped up their field surveys for yesterday's storms, and at this time, we can confirm the following:



🌪️ An EF-0 tornado impacted Warrenville, Wheaton, and Glen Ellyn

🌬️ Strong straight-line winds of up to 80 mph occurred in Elk Grove Village#ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2023

The storm also featured straight-line winds of around 80 miles per hour in Elk Grove Village, with further surveying of Friday's storms expected.

Friday's storm occurred on what was the third consecutive day of tornadic activity approaching the Chicago area, with a tornado-warned storm threatening northwest McHenry County on Thursday evening.