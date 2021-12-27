Wisconsin Tornadoes

NWS Confirms 8 Tornadoes Touched Down in Wisconsin During December Wind Storm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The National Weather Service has confirmed a rare December wind storm spawned eight tornadoes across west-central Wisconsin.

The Dec. 15 storm swept across multiple states.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that the storm produced three EF-2 tornadoes, three EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes.

The EF-2s touched down in Clark County and in Stanley, a city in Chippewa and Clark counties. An EF-1 touched down in Homer, Minnesota, before ending on a Mississippi River island on the Wisconsin side.

Local

chicago snow 35 mins ago

Chicago Expected to See First Snow Since March as Winter Weather Approaches

Calumet Heights 2 hours ago

Man Critically Wounded in Shooting Involving Off-Duty Officer in Calumet Heights

The other EF-1s touched down in Levis, along the Trempealeau and Jackson County line and in Clark County.

The EF-0s touched down in Eau Claire County and in the village of Trempealeau, officials said.

An EF-2 tornado can produce three-second wind gusts between 111 and 135 miles per hour. An EF-1 tornado can max out at 110 miles per hour, and an EF-0 can max out at 85 miles per hour.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin TornadoesNational Weather Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us