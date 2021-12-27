NWS Confirms 8 Tornadoes Touched Down in Wisconsin During December Wind Storm

The National Weather Service has confirmed a rare December wind storm spawned eight tornadoes across west-central Wisconsin.

The Dec. 15 storm swept across multiple states.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that the storm produced three EF-2 tornadoes, three EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes.

The EF-2s touched down in Clark County and in Stanley, a city in Chippewa and Clark counties. An EF-1 touched down in Homer, Minnesota, before ending on a Mississippi River island on the Wisconsin side.

The other EF-1s touched down in Levis, along the Trempealeau and Jackson County line and in Clark County.

The EF-0s touched down in Eau Claire County and in the village of Trempealeau, officials said.

An EF-2 tornado can produce three-second wind gusts between 111 and 135 miles per hour. An EF-1 tornado can max out at 110 miles per hour, and an EF-0 can max out at 85 miles per hour.