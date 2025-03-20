NWS confirms 6 tornadoes touched down in Illinois, northwest Indiana Wednesday

The National Weather Service confirmed the presence of six tornadoes throughout Chicago's south suburbs and parts of Indiana.

An EF-1 tornado impacted parts of Gary, Indiana. The storm left major destruction in its path, including at Frankie Woods McCullough Academy where classes were canceled for the reminder of the week after the school suffered 'substantial damage' and the gymnasium roof was nearly torn off.

Preliminary information from our survey team indicates a tornado of EF-1 intensity impacted parts of Gary. Survey work continues and this information will likely continue to be updated. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 20, 2025

In the afternoon, parts of Highland, Indiana were affected by a tornado of EF-0 intensity.

Later on, a tornado with peak intensity of EF-0 was seen in rural southeastern Joliet, just east of Preston Heights. In addition, another EF-0 tornado was on the east side of Frankfort and a tornado with peak intensity of EF-1 was in the Steger area.

Another tornado of EF-0 intensity touched down briefly in the Lynwood area of far southeastern Cook County.

NWS said it will continue to survey impacted areas for updates.