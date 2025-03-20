Chicago Severe Weather

NWS confirms 6 tornadoes touched down in Illinois, northwest Indiana Wednesday

The National Weather Service confirmed the presence of six tornadoes throughout Chicago's south suburbs and parts of Indiana

By Grace Erwin

The National Weather Service confirmed the presence of six tornadoes throughout Chicago's south suburbs and parts of Indiana.

An EF-1 tornado impacted parts of Gary, Indiana. The storm left major destruction in its path, including at Frankie Woods McCullough Academy where classes were canceled for the reminder of the week after the school suffered 'substantial damage' and the gymnasium roof was nearly torn off.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In the afternoon, parts of Highland, Indiana were affected by a tornado of EF-0 intensity.

Later on, a tornado with peak intensity of EF-0 was seen in rural southeastern Joliet, just east of Preston Heights. In addition, another EF-0 tornado was on the east side of Frankfort and a tornado with peak intensity of EF-1 was in the Steger area.

Another tornado of EF-0 intensity touched down briefly in the Lynwood area of far southeastern Cook County.

NWS said it will continue to survey impacted areas for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Severe Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us