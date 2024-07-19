NWS confirms 3 additional tornadoes among 22 total from Monday outbreak, tying regional record

The National Weather Service in Chicago has confirmed three additional tornadoes from Monday evening's derecho event, with a total of 22 tornadoes now confirmed to have struck the Chicago area on Monday, tying a record for the region.

Among the newly-confirmed tornadoes were two EF-0 storms that impacted DuPage County, with one of the twisters traveling 3.1 miles from Glen Ellyn to Lombard, reaching speeds of 85 miles per hour.

Here is a summary of our findings from today for our continued July 15 derecho damage assessments:



-EF-0 confirmed from Glen Ellyn to Lombard

-EF-0 confirmed in Villa Park

-EF-1 confirmed near Grant Park

-Cedar Lake-Crown Point tornado track extended through Valparaiso



The other DuPage County EF-0 impacted Villa Park, lasting for just around a minute and traveling under a mile, reaching speeds of 75 miles per hour.

Officials did confirm an EF-1 tornado struck Kankakee County just after 9:50 p.m. Monday, impacting Grant Park.

Lasting approximately two minutes, the tornado reached a speed and width of 90 miles per hour and 100 yards respectively, traveling through a primarily rural area.

Additionally, an EF-1 tornado previously thought to have traveled from Cedar Lake to Crown Point had actually traveled into Valparaiso, impacting both Lake and Porter counties in Indiana while traveling over 29 miles.

The tornado lasted nearly a half hour, reaching a width of 300 yards and a speed of 90 miles per hour, traveling on a northeast trajectory.

Officials also determined the tracks of previously confirmed tornadoes in Manteno and Peotone, as well as a tornado that impacted southern Winnebago County.

-Preliminary tracks determined for the previously confirmed southern Winnebago County, Manteno, and Peotone tornadoes

-Strong straight-line winds confirmed in Hanover Park, Bartlett, Lansing, and the remainder of southern Winnebago County



The 22 tornadoes recorded on Monday tie a one-day record for tornadoes recorded within the coverage area of the National Weather Service's Chicago office.

Over the course of the two-day outbreak that impacted the region both Sunday and Monday, 28 tornadoes have been confirmed thus far.