NWS: Chicago Had 9th Snowiest February on Record, With Nearly 2 Feet of Snow

The city of Chicago was colder and snowier than average, with the city exceeding its typical February snowfall by more than a foot in 2021.

According to data published by the National Weather Service, the city saw a total of 21.6 inches of snow between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29, well above the average amount of 9.1 inches.

The city also set a new record for daily snowfall on Feb. 15, with 6.1 inches of snow falling at O’Hare International Airport during a massive winter storm that dumped more than 18 inches of snow in some locations, including at Midway Airport.

According to the NWS, Feb. 2021 was the ninth-snowiest February on record in the city.

Temperatures in the month of February were scarcely better, with the average high temperature of 27.4 degrees calling nearly 8 degrees below the normal levels for this time of year. The average low temperature of 13 degrees was 7.1 degrees below normal, according to the weather service.

On Feb. 14, the city set its all-time record for its coldest maximum temperature, when the mercury barely climbed above 0 degrees for a frigid Valentine’s Day.