NW Indiana woman accused of reckless homicide in 10-year-old son's death arrested in Michigan

The northwest Indiana woman accused of reckless homicide in the death of her 10-year-old son was arrested on Saturday by sheriff's deputies in southwest Michigan, authorities said.

Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, was apprehended in connection with the death of Dakota Levi Stevens, who died after experiencing a medical emergency on April 25, authorities said. Wilson was located by Berrien County sheriff's deputies at around 8:18 p.m. along North Thompson Street near East Buffalo Street in New Buffalo and taken into custody, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Wilson's apprehension was made possible by a license plate reader camera that detected her vehicle, authorities said, days after a warrant was issued.

Wilson, Dakota's adoptive mother and former foster parent, stated that she laid on his midsection for several minutes during an incident earlier this year, according to court documents.

"Wilson stated that when she attempted to stop him from leaving, she does not know if she tackled Dakota or they fell to the ground however her intention was to hold him," the court filing stated.

As she held Dakota down, Wilson stated she had one hand holding her phone and the other bracing her, authorities said. Wilson later asked Dakota "Are you faking?" rolled him over and it appeared his eyelids were pale, court documents stated.

Wilson then began CPR and called 911.

Officers made contact with a neighbor who stated that Dakota ran to her house approximately 30 minutes before emergency vehicles arrived. The neighbor stated Dakota asked her to adopt him because his parents hit him in the face and didn’t let him call his caseworker, officials said. The neighbor said she didn't observe any signs Dakota was injured.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as mechanical asphyxia and the manner of death as homicide. Dakota was 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 91 pounds, filings revealed. Wilson is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds, according to driver license records.