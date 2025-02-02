NW Indiana shooting leaves 1 person injured, investigation underway

Police in Highland, Indiana, were investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting on Sunday morning, authorities said.

At around 10:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near apartments in the area of 9600 block of Forrest Drive, according to Highland police. Police arrived at the scene and noticed numerous casings at the front door of an apartment building, police said.

While officers were on scene, dispatchers learned a man had entered the MD Urgent Care Clinic, 9396 Cline Ave., with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim's condition was unknown Sunday evening.

Police were in the process of interviewing potential victims, suspects and witnesses following the shooting.

Information about a possible motive hadn't been released by authorities.