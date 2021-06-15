NW Indiana Man Drowns While Rescuing Woman in Lake Michigan

A northwestern Indiana man drowned in Lake Michigan after rescuing his girlfriend, conservation officers said Monday.

Donald Turner, 28, of Portage, was swimming with his girlfriend at the Washington Park beach in Michigan City when she began to struggle in the water, officers said.

Turner went to her aid and was able to get her to safety before going underwater and not resurfacing, officers said.

A nearby swimmer located Turner’s body a short distance away from where he was last seen, officers said. The Michigan City Fire Department immediately rendered lifesaving measures, and Turner was transported to a Michigan City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The drowning happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.