NW Indiana house fire leaves 1 person dead

One person was killed in a house fire on Saturday morning in Portage, Indiana, according to fire officials.

First responders were called at around 11:14 a.m. regarding a house fire on Defiance Avenue, according to the Portage Fire Department. Emergency personnel encountered a working fire upon arrival and entered the home, where they rescued one person.

Firefighters later located a second person who had died from her injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Saturday evening.