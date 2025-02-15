NW Indiana house fire leaves 1 person dead

One person was killed in a house fire on Saturday morning in Portage, Indiana, according to fire officials.
First responders were called at around 11:14 a.m. regarding a house fire on Defiance Avenue, according to the Portage Fire Department. Emergency personnel encountered a working fire upon arrival and entered the home, where they rescued one person.
Firefighters later located a second person who had died from her injuries, authorities said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Saturday evening.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.