Northwest Indiana

NW Indiana house fire leaves 1 person dead

Emergency personnel encountered a working fire upon arrival and entered the home, where they rescued one person.

By NBC Chicago Staff

One person was killed in a house fire on Saturday morning in Portage, Indiana, according to fire officials.

First responders were called at around 11:14 a.m. regarding a house fire on Defiance Avenue, according to the Portage Fire Department. Emergency personnel encountered a working fire upon arrival and entered the home, where they rescued one person.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Firefighters later located a second person who had died from her injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Saturday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Northwest Indiana
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us