NW Indiana high school secretary killed in murder-suicide

A northwest Indiana resident, who served as an administrative assistant at Portage High School, was killed in a murder-suicide that left a second victim seriously injured, authorities said Saturday.

Brandy Manville, 46, was found deceased, having sustained gunshot injuries, after Portage police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday evening in the 6300 block of Monument Avenue, police said in a Facebook post. At approximately 7:41 p.m., someone inside the home had called 911 to report that her father was intoxicated and throwing items inside the home.

Moments later, 911 operators heard a man saying that everyone was going to die following sounds of gunfire, police said. As officers arrived on scene, they heard gunshots erupt as well. Officers from several agencies entered the home and discovered Brandy Manville, as well as two other individuals. Charles Manville, 45, was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police stated.

A third victim, a 21-year-old woman, sustained gunshot injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to an area trauma center. She remained hospitalized in stable condition, but with serious, life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said Saturday.

Police said the incident was isolated, and as of Saturday evening, there was no ongoing threat to the community. A motive for the shooting remained unknown.

"...We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victims of this shocking crime," authorities said in a Facebook post, in part. "We pray for a full and speedy recovery of the surviving victim, who we are choosing not to publicly name at this time without her consent..."

Portage High School, where Brandy Manville worked, will have counseling services available Monday morning for students and staff.