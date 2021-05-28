NW Indiana Firefighters Honor Boy, 7, for Saving Sister From Crash

A seven-year-old boy was deemed an "honorary firefighter" this week by the Griffith Fire Department in Indiana for saving his sister from being hit by a car.

Devon Dixon was honored by the department Wednesday evening at Station 31, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

The seven-year-old pushed his younger sister Caleah, 6, out of the way of an "out-of-control vehicle," the outlet reported.

The Times reported that in the 101-year history of the fire department, only three civilians have earned the title of "honorary firefighter."

“This is nice,” Dixon told the newspaper of his special event.

Officials received a call just before 8 p.m. on May 1 of a person injured in the 1900 block of Park West Boulevard, the Times reported. Dixon was "severely injured" after being hit by an Acura outside his family's apartment complex.

Police said the car jumped the curb as Dixon pushed Caleah away from the oncoming vehicle. He was then airlifted to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital and returned home earlier this month.

Dixon's mother, Diamond Tetter, told the newspaper that her son had a broken collarbone, broken right femur, head lacerations, exposed skull, displaced fracture of the eighth rib and abrasions. Dixon is currently wearing a halo brace due to a broken neck.

“This is beautiful,” Tetter told the Times after her son was honored. “I’m just glad he’s still here with us.”