NW Indiana City Institutes Mandatory Curfew to Slow Spread of COVID-19

A Northwest Indiana city has instituted a mandatory curfew as they look to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry issued an executive order, declaring a “Local Disaster Emergency” in the city.

As part of that order, a mandatory curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night, according to a press release.

“As your mayor, I cannot stress enough that the actions we take now through the next several weeks will help curb the spread of this virus and save lives,” Parry said in a statement. “There is nothing that I won’t do as mayor to protect our residents at this very critical time.”

The order will go into effect on Wednesday morning, and will remain in effect through Apr. 14. The Common Council of Michigan City has the option to extend the order until May 4 if it so chooses, according to the press release.

In addition to the mandatory curfew, out-of-state residents arriving in Michigan City will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, and commercial lodging and short-term rentals will temporarily be suspended within city limits.

Several city parks, including Washington Park and Pullman Skate Park, will remain closed under the order, but some parks will be available for walking and jogging only.