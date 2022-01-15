NW Indiana City Considering Vacant Land for Riverfront District

Officials in a northwestern Indiana city are considering a possible riverfront district designation for a stretch of vacant land to attract restaurants and other development.

The St. John Town Council was told this week during a meeting that businesses could include restaurants with outdoor dining, a banquet hall and possibly a boutique hotel, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But more liquor licenses are needed, according to one official.

The number of liquor licenses in each municipality is determined by the state based on population. Town Councilman Mike Aurelio said St. John is out of those licenses, meaning the only way new restaurants can obtain them is by purchasing them from other businesses at prices as high as $500,000.

However, if the area were to be declared a riverfront district, liquor licenses would be unlimited and would cost a standard price of $1,000.

Creating a riverfront district would allow for more local restaurants, and the new businesses could even be topped with office space, Aurelio said.