Nurse Accused of Trying to Deliver Illegal Drugs to Lover in Cook County Jail

A nurse has been charged with drug possession after attempting to deliver illegal drugs given to her by an undercover police officer to her lover in Cook County Jail.

On Jan. 7, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Joanna McCree, 34, planned to bring narcotics to a man she was dating who was being held in the jail, police said.

An undercover investigator later contacted McCree, posing as the person who would provide her the drugs and asked her to meet at a pre-determined location. The nurse was then taken into custody at her workplace after accepting an envelope containing what she believed were the illegal drugs.

McCree told investigators that she became involved in a romantic relationship with the inmate while he was being treated at the hospital where she worked.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.

Bond was set at $75,000-D during her court appearance on Sunday, and she is currently being held in custody at the jail.