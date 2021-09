Numerous roads have been shut down and a retirement community is being evacuated after a vehicle struck a gas line in Aurora, authorities said.

According to police, several streets near Montgomery Road and Mair Drive were shut down Friday morning due to a gas leak. The Alden Courts of Waterford retirement community was also being evacuated, the department said.

Officials urged residents to avoid the area.

