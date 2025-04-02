Chicago Transit

Numerous Metra Electric trains delayed due to wire issues

By NBC Chicago Staff

Multiple Metra Electric trains were delayed late Wednesday afternoon due to wire issues, according to the transit agency.

Outbound Metra Electric trains were delayed in departure due to wire issues, with the agency's electrical engineering department working on repairs.

According to Metra, extensive delays are anticipated.

Due to the issues, inbound Metra Electric trains 330, 332, 136 and 224 will not operate.

There was no further information available.

