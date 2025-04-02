Numerous Metra Electric trains delayed due to wire issues

Multiple Metra Electric trains were delayed late Wednesday afternoon due to wire issues, according to the transit agency.

Outbound Metra Electric trains were delayed in departure due to wire issues, with the agency's electrical engineering department working on repairs.

According to Metra, extensive delays are anticipated.

Metra Electric inbound trains remain stopped near 51st Street due to wire issues. Extensive delays are anticipated. The following inbound trains will not operate: 330, 332, 136, and 224. — Metra Electric (@metraMED) April 2, 2025

Due to the issues, inbound Metra Electric trains 330, 332, 136 and 224 will not operate.

There was no further information available.