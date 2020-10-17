Asian Carp

Numerous Illinois Locations to Serve Free Asian Carp Meals Saturday

The event is designed to draw attention to efforts to combat the invasive species in Illinois waterways

Asian carp are finally ending up where they should be: on the dinner table.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer free Asian carp meals at nine locations across the state on Saturday.

Nutritionists have shown that Asian carp are versatile as a dish as well as nutritional. There will be tacos, hush puppies, and sliders served in a variety of ways.

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 24 mins ago

Indiana Sets Another Single Day Record With 2,521 New Coronavirus Cases

Chicago Rats 2 hours ago

Chicago Tops Orkin's ‘Rattiest Cities' Ranking for Sixth Consecutive Year

The event will also highlight the effort by state officials to rid Illinois waterways of the invasive species.

IDNR will be joined by Sorce Freshwater Co. and the Midwest Fish Co-op, and support is provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development.

Cookouts are planned for three locations in Chicago, in Peoria, East Peoria, Springfield, Quincy, Carbondale and Carterville.

Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale will also have the opportunity to taste Asian carp selections at some of their dining halls.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Asian Carp
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us