Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics

Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics

Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young.

But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer.

In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is not only averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds, he is also shooting a ridiculous 27-for-30 (90 percent) from the field and 10-for-10 from 3-point range, good for a 1.067 true shooting percentage.

Even in a four-game sample, it bends the mind.

Ayo Dosunmu in his career against the Boston Celtics:



27/30 FG: 90%

10/10 3PT: 100%



The latest in a line of dominant performances came Monday night, when the Bulls flipped a 19-point first quarter deficit into an 18-point win over the reigning Eastern Conference champions. Dosunmu scored 22 points in the game, shooting 9-for-10 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

That shooting line mirrored a 9-for-10 performance (3-for-3 from 3-point land) in Boston last January, when Dosunmu posted a 21-point, 10-assist double-double in a two-point Bulls loss.

And then there was the Bulls' comeback victory — also in Boston — on Nov. 1, 2021, when Dosunmu scored 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, two of which were 3s, while playing what was then his career-high in minutes with 21:49. It was a coming out party that foreshadowed his eventual ascent from the end of the bench to a crucial mainstay in Billy Donovan's rotation.

Now, Dosunmu is the Bulls' starting point guard as Lonzo Ball remains sidelined indefinitely. Through four games, the second-year guard is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shooting 50 percent from 3-point range, a more than solid start.

And fans don't have to wait long to see what Dosunmu next does against the Celtics. The Bulls visit Boston on Nov. 4, then host the Celtics again on Nov. 21.

