Now Your Lemonade Stand Can't Be Shut Down Due to a New Illinois Law

Lemonade stands across Illinois can open for business without fear of regulation due to a new bill signed into law Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

SB 119 allows for a lemonade stand to be operated by a person under 16 years old without regulation, also removing any need to apply for a temporary food permit by a local health department, according to the governor's office.

The new law will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Also known as "Hayli's Law," the new legislation was brought to the floor after 12-year-old Hayli Martinez's lemonade stand was shut down in Kankakee by local officials, according to Illinois Senator Patrick Joyce.

“Opening a lemonade stand can teach kids about entrepreneurship and responsibility, so it’s really a great opportunity for them to learn while making some extra money,” Joyce said. “This new law will allow our young entrepreneurs to dream big without any hurdles.”