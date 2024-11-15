November's full ‘Beaver Moon' is your last chance to see a supermoon in 2024

November's full Beaver Moon -- a supermoon -- will rise in the sky this week. And it'll be your last chance for awhile to see a supermoon for quite some time.

The supermoon also coincides with the Leonid meteor shower, which peaks this weekend.

Here's when to see the supermoon, what makes it special, what to know about the meteor shower.

When is the November supermoon?

November's Beaver Moon -- a supermoon -- comes within about 225,000 miles of Earth on Thursday. It won't reach its full lunar phase until Friday, however.

The full moon phase begins at 3:28 p.m. CST and will officially rise starting at 4:05 p.m. CST in the Chicago area, according to Time and Date. The moon will reach its peak height in the sky over the Chicago area at 11:51 p.m. CST. Those looking to see it at that peak, will want to look to the south.

NASA reported the moon "will appear full for about three days around this time, from a few hours before sunrise on Thursday morning to a few hours before sunrise on Sunday morning."

Why is it called a Beaver Moon?

"This is the time of year beavers begin to take shelter," Roman said. "It's a long winter ahead."

Other names for the November full moon include the Digging Moon, Deer Run Moon and Whitefish Moon.

What is so special about November's full moon?

According to NASA, this month’s supermoon will be the last one to occur at a full moon until Oct. 2025, with nearly 11 months elapsing without a supermoon being visible in the night sky.

There will be four straight supermoons between Oct. 2025 and Jan. 2026, according to the agency.

What is a supermoon?

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach distance to Earth. That distance is approximately 221,938 miles, according to the agency.

Supermoons appear slightly larger in the sky and a good deal brighter than a moon at its apogee, or its furthest point from the Earth in its orbit.

According to NASA, supermoons always appear consecutively, and there are typically three-to-four per year.

Will I be able to see the meteor shower and the supermoon at the same time?

It's a treat to see a supermoon. But that bright glowing orb will still be almost full when the Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend, likely obscuring all but the brightest meteors in most locations.

The Leonids are known for their high-speed meteors, which can travel at up to 44 miles per second (70 kilometers per second).

“Unfortunately this year, the viewing conditions will be affected” by a nearly full moon, said Shyam Balaji of King’s College London. “Watching during the early morning hours, when the moon is lower in the sky, can improve your chances of seeing more meteors.”

This shower may result in around 15 visible meteors per hour under ideal viewing conditions.

This year’s peak activity on Sunday will happen when the moon is 98% full. The shower lasts through December 2.