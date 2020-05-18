Notre Dame to Welcome Students Back to Campus for Fall Semester

The University of Notre Dame will allow students back on campus for the fall semester, which will begin two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, university officials said in letters to the campus community Monday.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, students have been completing classes online since mid-March. Summer programming has also been suspended through the remainder of the summer, with the exception of certain work that's in preparation for the fall semester, university officials said.

Along with starting the semester early, on Aug. 10, Notre Dame will forgo fall break in October and end the semester before Thanksgiving.

A new coronavirus plan announced by the university will include comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces.

Notre Dame will also have facilities to isolate students who test positive and quarantine students who have been in close contact, officials said.