University of Notre Dame

Notre Dame to Welcome Students Back to Campus for Fall Semester

The university's fall semester will start on Aug. 10 and end before Thanksgiving, officials announced Monday

61490438
Getty Images

The University of Notre Dame will allow students back on campus for the fall semester, which will begin two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, university officials said in letters to the campus community Monday.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, students have been completing classes online since mid-March. Summer programming has also been suspended through the remainder of the summer, with the exception of certain work that's in preparation for the fall semester, university officials said.

Along with starting the semester early, on Aug. 10, Notre Dame will forgo fall break in October and end the semester before Thanksgiving.

Local

Weather Explainer 41 mins ago

Chicago Area Could See ‘Cold Air Funnel Clouds’ Monday

Gary Police 58 mins ago

Family of 12-Year-Old Slain in Gary Pleads for Shooter to Surrender to Police

A new coronavirus plan announced by the university will include comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Notre Dame will also have facilities to isolate students who test positive and quarantine students who have been in close contact, officials said.

This article tagged under:

University of Notre DameCoronavirus PandemicNotre DameSouth Bend
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us