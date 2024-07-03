Not grate: Western Wisconsin driver chased by cheese-throwing assailant

It was a story that could only "brie" from Wisconsin, with police searching for an assailant accused of chasing a driver and throwing cheese at their vehicle.

"Accurding" to Eau Claire police, officers were called just before 10 p.m. Monday after a driver reported that an individual had chased their vehicle and thrown cheese at them.

While police are still investigating, they did have a bit of fun with the strangeness of the incident in America’s Dairyland, breaking out several “gouda” cheese puns in their social media post.

“Throwing cheese is nacho best look Eau Claire,” officials said in the post.

The comments on the post were also full of a series of cheesy gems, but there was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect in the bizarre case.

Cheese-related crimes are not unique to Wisconsin, but the slice-throwing incident is one of several to occur in the state. A March 2013 arrest of an Illinois man in New Jersey springs to mind, as a man was accused of stealing $200,000 worth of cheese. He was taken into custody, appropriately enough, at the Vince Lombardi Service Area off the New Jersey Turnpike.

In 2016, a truck carrying 20,000 pounds of cheese was stolen in Oak Creek, according to NBC 26.