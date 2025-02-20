Not everyone needs a Real ID at May deadline — or possibly ever. Here's who does

Not everyone will need a Real ID when the deadline hits on May 7 -- and some may never need one, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. But there are a few reasons, and places, you might.

"There has been a lot of confusion and misinformation when it comes to Real IDs. So let me try to clarify. As of May 7, if you have a current valid standard driver's license, you do not need a real I.D. to legally drive a vehicle," Giannoulias said in a press conference Thursday. "You do not need a Real ID to show identification. You do not need a Real ID for proof of citizenship. As of May 7, you will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or state ID if you are over the age of 18 and intend to fly a commercial airline or visit certain federal facilities. But let me be very clear: you can still fly if you have a valid U.S. passport."

According to the Secretary of State's office, the primary reason to obtain a Real ID is "to fly domestically on a commercial aircraft" or "visit certain federal facilities, such as a military base or federal courthouse." Both those who have a valid U.S. passport will still be able to use that instead.

The clarification comes as Giannoulias said state facilities are seeing "unprecedented" demand for Real ID appointments.

"I don't want to discourage anyone from getting a Real ID, but the fact is that not everyone needs a Real ID on May 7-- and in some cases might not ever need one," he said. "However, if you do need one to fly on May 7 or 30 days beyond that date, I recommend getting one sooner rather than later."

Giannoulias said last year that his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to the May 2025 deadline, but acknowledged there are "tremendous concerns" about what will happen as the deadline arrives.

According to state data, as of Dec. 31, 2024, the office has issued 3,295,078 Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs. This represents just 25.34% of all currently valid driver’s license and state IDs.

Experts fear there will be a last-minute rush this spring.

Even the Transportation Security Administration in September proposed delaying full enforcement of the deadline over concerns of a surge in people needing Real IDs, which would then lead to a back-up from state facilities, as well as issues at security checkpoints. Whether or not that proposal will be approved remains uncertain.

Giannoulias reiterated that concern Thursday.

"We've been really trying to bring awareness to the Real ID issue to avoid enormous challenges come April and May, not just at our facilities, but at airports," he said.

For those who do need a Real ID, here's how to get one and what you'll need to bring:

Illinois Real ID Requirements

Cost

The fee for a Real ID is $30 - the same as a regular driver's license in Illinois.

Illinois Real ID Appointments

Illinois residents can make an appointment online at ILSOS.gov. If you already have a driver's license or state-issued ID, go to the "DMV Appointments" section and click on the "Replace my Driver's License or ID Card" section. And then "Make an Appointment."

The website for Secretary of State's office notes that new appointments are made available daily at 6:30 a.m. so booking your appointment early can help.

What do you need to bring to get your Real ID?

As you make your appointment, you’ll also find a checklist of items you must bring to your appointment at the DMV. They include: original, hard copies of various documents including a birth certificate, valid US Passport or a permanent resident card. Other items you may need include: proof of your Social Security number and two documents that contain your address, such as a bank statement, credit card statement or homeowner's or renter's insurance policies. Images from cell phones and photocopies are not accepted.

The documents you can use to prove your address must have been issued within the past 90 days, and your passport or state ID cannot be expired.