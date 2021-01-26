Norwegian American Hospital

Norwegian American Hospital Changes Name to Humboldt Park Health

After more than 125 years, Norwegian American Hospital has a new name, as the facility will now be known as Humboldt Park Health.

The announcement was made in a press release Tuesday afternoon. The hospital also announced that Century PHO would change its name to Humboldt Park Health Partners as part of the change.

“Our new name honors the community we serve and our new identity focuses on advancing health equity,” Jose Sanchez, president and CEO of Humboldt Park Health, said in the letter. “We are committed to ensuring that our patients and this community have fair and just opportunities to be as healthy as possible.”

The hospital was founded in 1894, and is a 200-bed facility, according to the hospital’s website. The name change will take effect immediately.

This article tagged under:

Norwegian American Hospital
