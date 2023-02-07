Northwestern Wildcats, Iowa Hawkeyes to Play at Wrigley Field in 2023

Northwestern Wildcats to play Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Wildcats are coming back to Wrigley Field. Northwestern University announced on Tuesday that their football team will host the Iowa Hawkeyes this fall at the Friendly Confines for the “Wildcats Classic.”

The Classic isn’t quite a regular staple yet, but Northwestern has a growing tradition of playing at Wrigley Field. The Wildcats also hosted the Purdue Boilermakers there in 2021, and squared off against the Illinois Fighting Illini back in 2010. That game in 2010 was the first time college football was played in Wrigley since 1938.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Northwestern and Iowa will play at Wrigley on Nov. 4. More information on tickets will become available in the coming weeks. The Wildcats open their season in New Jersey when they take on Rutgers on Sept. 2.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.