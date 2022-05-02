Carjacking Suspect Found in Building on Northwestern's Chicago Campus, Active Threat Alert Ends

Northwestern University confirmed an active threat on its Chicago campus ended Monday afternoon after police apprehended a carjacking suspect who fled into a campus building, prompting the university to issue a safety alert.

In a text alert to community members at approximately 2 p.m., Northwestern warned of an active threat, advising people to run, hide and fight, take shelter and lock/or barricade doors. At the time, Chicago police were searching for at least one suspect who fled following a carjacking on nearby Du Sable Lake Shore Drive.

CPD: At least one suspect bailed out of a car on DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

They believe suspect(s) may be inside this building in 700 block of East Superior in Streeterville. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/PYFspWcvNO — CHRIS HUSH (@ChrisHushNBC) May 2, 2022

In a tweet, Northwestern University said Chicago police officers attempted to make a traffic stop near DuSable LSD and Chicago Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m., and police were looking for the suspect.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Northwestern tweeted in an update at approximately 2:30 p.m. that the active threat had ended, and there was no longer a need to shelter in place. The suspect was apprehended in the basement of the Ward building, officials said.

AlertNU: The Active Threat on the Chicago campus has ended. There is no longer a need to shelter in place. The suspect was been apprehended in basement of the Ward Building. The suspect was taken into custody. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) May 2, 2022

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.