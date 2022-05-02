Carjacking Suspect Found in Building on Northwestern's Chicago Campus, Active Threat Alert Ends

Northwestern University confirmed an active threat on its Chicago campus ended Monday afternoon after police apprehended a carjacking suspect who fled into a campus building, prompting the university to issue a safety alert.
In a text alert to community members at approximately 2 p.m., Northwestern warned of an active threat, advising people to run, hide and fight, take shelter and lock/or barricade doors. At the time, Chicago police were searching for at least one suspect who fled following a carjacking on nearby Du Sable Lake Shore Drive.
In a tweet, Northwestern University said Chicago police officers attempted to make a traffic stop near DuSable LSD and Chicago Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m., and police were looking for the suspect.
Northwestern tweeted in an update at approximately 2:30 p.m. that the active threat had ended, and there was no longer a need to shelter in place. The suspect was apprehended in the basement of the Ward building, officials said.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
