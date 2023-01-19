Northwestern Vs. Iowa College Basketball Game Rescheduled for Jan. 31

Northwestern vs. Iowa basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 31 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The postponed men's college basketball matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, the schools announced Thursday.

The game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City will tip off at 8 p.m. CT.

The Big 10 showdown was originally slated for Wednesday before being postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within Northwestern's program.

The Wildcats only had six available players due to COVID, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Northwestern is next scheduled to take the floor on Saturday against Wisconsin, though the status of that game also appears to be up in the air. Badgers head coach Greg Gard said Tuesday that he didn't think the game would be played as scheduled.

The Wildcats are 12-5 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.