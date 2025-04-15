Northwestern University investigates antisemitic graffiti found during Passover

Northwestern University police responded to a call of antisemitic vandalism this week, on the second day of Passover.

Police were called to University and Kresge halls around 4:15 a.m. Monday after someone reported hateful graffiti spray painted in red on the buildings. Crews were able to quickly clean up the damage.

Northwestern University President Michael Schill said the timing of this makes the crime "all the most despicable." It happened during Passover, a Jewish holiday celebrating the Jews' exodus from slavery in Egypt.

"We are working systematically and utilizing camera footage, forensics and other methods to identify the individuals responsible for this vandalism," Schill said. "If these individuals are current students, they will be immediately suspended and face full disciplinary proceedings under university policies, as well as criminal charges under the law."

Last month, the university released a report showing a significant decrease in discrimination and harassment toward those of the Jewish faith. Leaders said this recent crime is a reminder they cannot get complacent.

Passover, known as Pesach in Hebrew, began at sunset on Saturday, April 12, and ends after nightfall on Sunday, April 20. By tradition, it will be celebrated for seven days in Israel. Jewish Americans typically observe the holiday for eight days.

For many Jewish people, Passover is a time to reunite with family and recount the exodus from Egypt at a meal called the Seder.

In the leadup to Passover, Chicago-area community leaders warned of the possibility of heightened threats as they work to prevent antisemitic violence, similar to an incident seen in Chicago in October 2024.

At that time, the city's Rogers Park community saw a Jewish man shot after police said he was targeted as he walked to his Synagogue.

"It’s a very scary world that we're living in. To have it right in our neighborhood was terrifying," said Chicago Ald. Debra Silverstein of the 50th Ward. "A terrorist attack and that has just elevated our anxiety."

Michael Masters, CEO and national director for the Secure Community Network, said people should have a "heightened sense of vigilance moving into the Passover holiday."

No one has been arrested for the crime at Northwestern University. The investigation continues.