Northwestern to Require Students Vaccinated Against COVID Before Next School Year

Northwestern University became the latest Chicago area school to require students to receive the coronavirus vaccine before the start of the fall 2021 semester, the school announced Wednesday.

If a student is not fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks since the last dose, by the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the individual may not be able to register for fall classes, according to a statement from the school.

At this time, faculty and staff are not required to receive the COVID vaccine, the school said. In a letter to students, Northwestern said they predict more than 75% of the student body are either fully vaccinated or in the course of receiving the vaccine.

More information will be available in June on exemptions from vaccinations and how to provide vaccine status to the school, Northwestern said.

Officials added that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID do not need to wear a mask or face covering outdoors, unless participating in a large event. Masks are still required indoors and outdoors for those who have not received the vaccine.

Loyola University, DePaul University, University of Chicago and Columbia College will also require all students to receive coronavirus vaccinations before returning to campus in the fall.

Loyola added that the school will allow for exemptions from the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, upon approval.

Student can upload the COVID vaccination card to the Loyola Health function of the mobile app, according to the school's website. Once uploaded, the card will be verified by the Wellness Center. For more information, click here.

According to a press release from DePaul, all undergraduate, graduate and professional students who plan to learn on-campus will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

The school will host a vaccine clinic for students beginning April 27, running next Tuesday through Thursday at the Student Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Students will be asked to verify that they have been vaccinated through the online portal Campus Connect, which is the same way other vaccines are recorded at the school. To register the vaccination, students need to provide their full name, date of birth and student ID number, according to the release.

DePaul noted that the school will accommodate medical and religious exemptions, although they "expect the vast majority of students will be vaccinated."

At Columbia College, all students will be required to get vaccines, and the college anticipates that it will begin offering vaccinations over the next two weeks. They did warn that there will likely be more students than doses available, encouraging students to sign up for appointments wherever they can find them.

Students will be given the opportunity to receive Pfizer COVID vaccine doses, with Johnson & Johnson vaccines potentially becoming available when a nationwide pause on administration of the treatment is lifted.

Vaccination for faculty and staff will not be required, but will be strongly encouraged, officials said.