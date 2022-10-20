Northwestern Tackle Peter Skoronski Is a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Offhandedly, many Bears’ fans wonder aloud whether or not Chicago’s rookie general manager Ryan Poles even likes, or wants Justin Fields as the team’s franchise quarterback.

Considering the lack of protection and the amount of duress, physical punishment and pressure he receives from opposing teams, it’s an understandable query.

The Bears have to do right by Fields and supply him with better offensive linemen. Possibly drafting a talent like Skoronski would be a great decision for the Bears and Fields.

Name: Peter Skoronski

School (Year): Northwestern (Jr)

Measurables: 6’4”, 315 lbs / 4.60 40-time / 375 bench press / 600 lbs sqyat

Career Notes: [2022] AP First Team Preseason All-American; [2021] All-Big Ten First Team (coaches); [2021] All-Big Ten Second Team (media); [2020] Recorded a single game Personal Best PFF ranking of 92.9 versus Illinois.

Best Game: Arguably, Skoronski’s best game may have been during his freshman year against Illinois. The Wildcats posted 411 yards on the ground with three rushing scores against their bitter in-state rivals. Two Northwestern running backs (Cam Porter and Evan Hull) each ran for over 100 yards, combining to average a little over nine yards (9.1) per attempt.

However, a case for a better performance can be made regarding this season’s earlier contest versus Nebraska. Skoronski was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week, engineering a 224 rushing attack that generated two ground scores, while surrendering zero sacks on the day.



What they’re saying about him: “He’s smart, has great technique, he’s very patient and stays disciplined through every rep.” - Northwestern teammate and defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore

Skill Set: Entering into the 2022 college football campaign, the Park Ridge, Illinois native had logged over 1,500 offensive snaps in 21 regular season games. As a third year starter for the Wildcats, Skoronski excels as a blindside protector while also displaying consistency and effectiveness as a lead blocker. Compactly built, he’s adept at maintaining his balance even when shifting his weight for leverage purposes while engaged in blocks with defensive players. Athletic and flexible, his quick feet and nimble approach to blocking easily propel him into any defense’s second level during run plays or screen passes. He’s a true technician with an impeccable skill set.

Why Chicago? Watching Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields essentially run for his physical well-being every week, reminds me of the 1980 movie set in Chicago, My Bodyguard. In truth, that’s exactly what Fields needs, a skilled protector to shield him from unnecessary harm and relentless pursuit. Skoronski is the grandson of Bob Skoronski, who captained and blocked on Vince Lombardi’s (Green Bay Packers) five championship teams in the 1960’s. Strong bloodlines and an elevated football I.Q. help Skoronski astutely diagnose defensive blitzes, stunts and twists with conviction. An athletic blocker that moves fluidly when setting and resetting his feet, his ability to anchor against bullish defenders speaks to his high end pedigree as a potential first round pick. Skoronski is a consistent presence as a bookend lineman, and the type of blocking “bodyguard” Fields requires to survive and thrive in the NFL.

