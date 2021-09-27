Northwestern Suspends Frat Activities Amid Investigation Into Drugging, Assault Claims

Northwestern University has suspended certain fraternity activities as it investigates multiple aggravated assault reports in which individuals allege they were drugged without consent at on-campus fraternity houses, the university said in a statement.

Initially, on Friday, Northwestern said it received separate reports in which people alleged they were drugged without consent while at a gathering at 5854 Lincoln St.

Then, on Saturday, an individual told school officials they were drugged without consent at a gathering the night prior at 2325 Sheridan Rd.

According to Northwestern, university officials continue to investigate all of the reports that have been received in the past few days.

Following the allegations, Northwestern announced there will be no social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17.

"The University has been in communication with IFC leadership, who understand the seriousness of these reports and the importance of the investigations," the school said in a statement Saturday. "Earlier today, the IFC unanimously passed a resolution outlining restrictive measures in partnership with the University’s decision, and communicated to the University that they are instituting a ban on all social activities inclusive of recruitment events during this time frame."

Sigma Alpha Epsilon said its members informed the Fraternity Service Center of the allegations involving its chapter Sunday.

"These allegations do not represent the Fraternity's values as defined by our creed, The True Gentlemen," the group said in a statement. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of our members, guests, and their respective communities. The Fraternity Service Center is working with our members and alumni volunteers and has attempted to engaged university officials regarding the allegations."

Students protested outside the fraternity's house on Sheridan Road Sunday, demanding “more than temporary punishments” and for Greek life to be abolished.

Anyone with information regarding any of the aggravated assault reports is advised to call Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.