Northwestern Basketball Game Vs. Iowa Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

By Logan Reardon

Northwestern-Iowa game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Northwestern and Iowa will not play in Iowa City on Wednesday as originally scheduled.

The men's basketball game has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID.

The two schools plan to work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game, if possible.

The Wildcats last played at Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 15, losing 85-78. Their next game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at home against Wisconsin.

Local

covid variant 49 mins ago

‘Kraken' COVID Variant, XBB.1.5 Climbing in Midwest, Experts Say More Cases Expected

chicago things to do 2 hours ago

Here Are All the Eateries Participating in 2023 Chicago Restaurant Week

Northwestern is 12-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us