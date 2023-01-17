Northwestern Basketball Game Vs. Iowa Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Northwestern-Iowa game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Northwestern and Iowa will not play in Iowa City on Wednesday as originally scheduled.

The men's basketball game has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

NEWS 📰 | The men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Iowa will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.https://t.co/6NSbIzpXe1 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 17, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID.

The two schools plan to work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game, if possible.

The Wildcats last played at Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 15, losing 85-78. Their next game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at home against Wisconsin.

Northwestern is 12-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in the Big Ten.