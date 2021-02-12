Northwest Side Residents Fed Up With Mail Delivery Issues

Residents in the Gladstone Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side are the latest to report mail delivery issues, which are also being experienced in other city neighborhoods.

Some Gladstone Park neighbors told NBC 5 Friday night that they haven't received mail in at least two weeks.

The ongoing problem is troublesome for many, but especially for the elderly population.

"'[It's] a lifesaving thing, because medication, checks... they're not getting it," said Todd Emperado who, along with his 82-year-old father, lives on North Austin Avenue.

Emperado said the resulting problems are varied.

For example, his father sent his life insurance payment very early, on Jan. 1. But the payment became stuck in a sorting center, and is now two weeks late. The family called for answers, but didn't receive any help.

So Emperado's wife drove 20 minutes to the post office in Lincolnwood to receive help in person.

"We we’re told previously though that if there’s no carrier, that they’re on vacation, not there, you’re just not going to get anything," he said.

Emperado said Thursday, after about a month, a carrier brought the family 37 pieces of mail.

But another Gladstone Park resident didn't have the same luck Friday.

"I said are we getting mail today. He goes ‘nope,'" said Joan Elmore. "I said tomorrow, he said 'nope.' Got in the truck and drove off."

Elmore is especially frustrated since her husband relies on mail delivery to receive a number of medications.

"I want to know why," she said. "I worked my whole life. If I didn’t go, someone covered for me. I don’t understand why somebody’s not delivering the mail."

Last week, residents in the Englewood community on Chicago's South Side ventured out in the brutal cold and trekked to the post office after weeks of no mail delivery.

The U.S. Postal Service released the following statement in regard to the delivery complaints:

"We apologize for the disruption in service at some of our offices in Chicago. We have experienced staff shortages and are currently using available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This includes bringing in extra resources. We have also been challenged by the recent accumulation of snow in our region and ask customers to keep the approaches to their mailboxes clear of ice and snow. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.

We encourage customers that have a concern with their mail delivery, questions about specific pieces of mail, and or other service issues to contact their local Postal station or our Consumer Affairs office at 312-983-8403. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities. "