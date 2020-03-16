Northwest Indiana Hospital to Offer Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Franciscan Health Michigan City will begin offering drive-thru coronavirus testing later this week, according to a news release from the hospital.

Hospital across the country, including in suburban Barrington, have introduced drive-thru testing to treat patients while also helping prevent the spread of infection.

Outpatient testing will be offered at the Michigan City hospital from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, a physician's order and pre-registration will be required.

After testing, unless exhibiting symptoms that require hospitalization, patients will be sent home to treat their symptoms, the news release stated.

The patient's physician will notify them of the test results approximately three to four days.