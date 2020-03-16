Michigan City

Northwest Indiana Hospital to Offer Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Outpatient testing will be offered at Franciscan Health Michigan City starting later this week

Franciscan Health Michigan City will begin offering drive-thru coronavirus testing later this week, according to a news release from the hospital.

Hospital across the country, including in suburban Barrington, have introduced drive-thru testing to treat patients while also helping prevent the spread of infection.

Outpatient testing will be offered at the Michigan City hospital from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, a physician's order and pre-registration will be required.

Local

shedd aquarium 31 mins ago

Shedd Aquarium Penguins Take ‘Field Trip’ During Closure

Illinois primary 1 hour ago

Illinois’ Election to Proceed as Scheduled on Tuesday, Officials Say, Pleading for Volunteers

After testing, unless exhibiting symptoms that require hospitalization, patients will be sent home to treat their symptoms, the news release stated.

The patient's physician will notify them of the test results approximately three to four days.

This article tagged under:

Michigan Citycoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us