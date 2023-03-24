Northwest Indiana Distillery Makes Its Mark in Chicago

Starting a distillery isn't easy, and staying on top of the game, takes work.

Drew Fox knows that all too well. He started the 18th Street Brewery in 2010, expanding to a distillery a few years ago.

"We distill all of our spirits on site using a Copper Pot Still," said Fox, who is originally from Chicago. His brewery and distillery are in Hammond, Indiana, but his goal has always been to showcase his spirits in the Windy City. Specifically, in Pilsen, a place he once called home.

"Chicago has a lot of eclectic neighborhoods but there’s nothing like Pilsen," said Fox. "When I started thinking about the name, I thought why not why not pay homage to a place that I'm really passionate about?"

This past year, the number of craft spirit makers in the United States grew by 17 percent, according to the American Crafts Spirit Association. Fox believes the key to success is self distribution, which 18th Street Distillery is able to do now, opening their doors to new opportunities.

"There’s still a small portion of distillery owners in the Chicagoland area that are Latino, that are African American, so we want to showcase and let people know that if you put your mind to it, you can showcase your talent at anything you do. The sky is the limit," said Fox.

18th Street Distillery mostly specializes in whiskey. They make a Bourbon, Cinnamon and Smoked White Whiskey that resembles a Mezcal.

"It’s made with love, it’s made with passion," said Michael Ramirez, head distiller for 18th Street Distillery.

This month, 18th Street Distillery had an event that marked their entry to the Chicago market. They introduced their artisanal spirits made in Indiana at the Green Room Tap in Pilsen. The location felt special for Fox's team, as the pub is steps away from 18th Street.

"Being able to showcase our art … it’s not on a building, but it’s in a bottle, I think that’s very special," said Ramirez.

Mathew Wesolik, general manager of the Green Room Tap, also understands what the event meant to the team at 18th Street Distillery.

"Drew being from this area really hits home," said Wesolik. "It takes a lot to get a company going. … What matters in this industry is taking care of each other, and that's what we're doing here."

"South Side is still one of the most underserved areas when it comes to craft alcohol, especially when it’s by minority owners, so we fight harder to get our foot through the doors," said Fox.

Fox says his goal is to one day open a distillery or bar in Chicago.