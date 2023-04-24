For people in dozens of states -- including Illinois -- this weekend, looking up into the sky Sunday evening was much more colorful than usual, thanks to a spectacular show of the Northern Lights.

"What an amazing Northern Light Show in Volo IL this evening just wow," one tweet read. "The solar wind was literally flickering in the sky. No words can describe what I saw tonight just wow."

What an amazing #NorthernLight Show in #Volo IL this evening just wow. The #Solarwind was literally flickering in the sky. No words can describe what I saw tonight just wow. pic.twitter.com/ph32bv0eJs — Dirk Leahy (@DLeahy23) April 24, 2023

According to a post from Space Weather Watch, a "geomagnetic storm" made Aurora viewing "likely" in the United States Sunday, with the "most favorable cloud conditions" over the Midwest, Plains and parts of the Great Lakes.

And dozens of tweets on social media Sunday appeared to prove that true.

Photos and videos from the Midwest poured across Twitter Sunday, many showing green and purple glowing skies seen from across different parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"One of the greatest things I've ever been able to witness" one tweet declared, capturing the lights in Madison, Wisconsin read.

One of the greatest things I've ever been able to witness. Northern lights in Madison, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/8G6ZomNujA — Nikhil Trivedi (@DCAreaWx) April 24, 2023

"Vibrant shimmering Aurora coming directly overhead now in Champaign County, Illinois," another said. "This is unreal, I haven't seen anything like it since the middle 2000s."

Vibrant shimmering, #aurora coming directly overhead now in Champaign County, Illinois. This is unreal, haven’t seen anything like it since the middle 2000s. #aurora #NorthernLights



iPhone photo: pic.twitter.com/wvezdukDQO — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) April 24, 2023

Some even reported seeing the Northern Lights in the Chicago area Sunday, despite the cloudy conditions overhead.

Northern Lights visible in the Chicago Burbs tonight! pic.twitter.com/71AO7MVxDV — TJ Goebig (@GoebigTj) April 24, 2023

If you didn't catch a glimpse of the sight Sunday, you may have another chance on Monday, NOAA officials say.

According to a tweet from NOAA, "geomagnetic storm conditions at Strong (G3) or greater levels are expected to continue until April 24 at 0600 UTC.

That is, if the clouds clear out in time.

Although Monday is expected to be partly sunny, increasing clouds are expected to move in late Monday and into overnight. That means, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says, clouds may obstruct your view.

And a tweet from the National Weather Service agrees.

"Unfortunately, we are expected cloud cover to increase this evening as showers begin to lift into the area so viewing is not looking to be the best from a weather perspective."

Unfortunately we are expecting cloud cover to increase this evening as showers begin to lift into the area so viewing is not looking to be the best from a weather perspective. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 24, 2023

If the clouds do clear up however, the best viewing will between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., away from dark areas and city lights, according to NOAA.

Forecasters say that solar weather is notoriously tricky to predict, and that forecasts could change quickly, so be sure to keep an eye on the NBC 5 app for all the latest updates from NASA and the National Weather Service.