Northern Lights Could Be Seen in Illinois, Indiana Wednesday Night

Take a look outside Wednesday and Thursday nights

Paul Cyr/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Some Midwest residents could have the chance to see the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong geometric storm will likely bring the Northern Lights further south than typical Wednesday night, possibly to the tip of Illinois and Indiana.

The best location to see the Lights will be at the Illinois-Wisconsin boarder after 9 p.m. People may also see the specticle Thursday night, but the National Weather Service said clouds could prevent a clear sighting.

The Space Weather Prediction Center explained that during a major geomagnetic storm, the southern and northern aurora ovals expand away from the poles so the aurora can be seen over the United States.

"For many people, the aurora is a beautiful nighttime phenomenon that is worth traveling to arctic regions just to observe. It is the only way for most people to actually experience space weather," the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

To track the Aurora Borealis, click here.

