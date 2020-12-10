northern lights

Northern Lights Could Be Seen in Illinois, Indiana Again Thursday Night

Some Midwest residents could have the chance to see the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong geometric storm that was expected to bring the Northern Lights further south than typical, possibly to the tip of Illinois and Indiana, Wednesday night might also be visible Thursday evening.

The best location to see the Lights will be at the Illinois-Wisconsin border after 9 p.m. People may be able see the spectacle Thursday night, but the National Weather Service said clouds could prevent a clear sighting.

The Space Weather Prediction Center explained that during a major geomagnetic storm, the southern and northern aurora ovals expand away from the poles so the aurora can be seen over the United States.

"For many people, the aurora is a beautiful nighttime phenomenon that is worth traveling to Arctic regions just to observe. It is the only way for most people to actually experience space weather," the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

To track the Aurora Borealis, click here.

