The Northern Lights could be visible in 17 states this week. Is Illinois one of them?

17 states this week could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights as forecasters say that "auroral activity" will be high thanks to an upcoming powerful solar storm.

According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, residents across the country Wednesday and Thursday may be able to see the Aurora Borealis, with the peak of the spectacle expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"Auroral activity will be high(+)" the institute says. "Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown, and visible low on the horizon from Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis and Annapolis."

Is there a chance they could be visible in Chicago? Here's a breakdown of which states and cities have the highest chances of seeing them, and what to know.

Which states could see them?

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity on Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland, with light displays expected to be visible overhead in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Montana, and low on the horizon in Salem, Oregon.; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Annapolis, Maryland; and Indianapolis, according to the institute.

Could they be visible Illinois or Chicago?

In the Midwest, the Northern Lights are expected to be visible overhead in areas near Milwaukee and Minneapolis, and could be visible on the far northern horizon in areas as far south as Chicago and Indianapolis.

However, an incoming weather pattern bringing rain and potentially strong storms could impact things.

"Some areas may be able to see them, but with the weather pattern we are entering, there will be a chance for showers and storms, even at night, which means some clouds may linger during that time," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says."

"We are still a few days away, so still some time to getting better idea of what to expect as we get closer to the event."

When, where are they best seen?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said people wanting to experience an aurora should get away from city lights and that the best viewing times are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Why are they occurring?

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south. Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm.

You can get the latest forecasts on the UAF’s website.