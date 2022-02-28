Northern Indiana Teacher Fired, Barred From School After Slapping Student

A northern Indiana teacher was fired and banned from school property after an incident Friday in which he allegedly slapped a student.

Baugo Community School Superintendent Byron Sanders said Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski confronted a student about a hoodie sweatshirt the student was wearing.

The two argued in a hallway and Hosinski slapped the student in the face so hard the student’s head hit a wall, Sanders said.

The student suffered visible injuries and was treated by medical staff, Sanders said.

Hosinski has been barred from the school grounds, Sanders said.

“Any action that threatens to harm any student will be quickly, directly and severely addressed. All Jimmies must be able to learn in a safe environment,” Sanders said in a statement.

Administrators contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and both agencies are investigating the incident. School representatives also reported the incident to the Indiana Department of Education.

A home telephone listing for Hosinski could not be found and he could not be reached for comment.